Child in critical condition after boat with 9 aboard capsizes in Chicago River

CHICAGO – A child is in critical condition after a boat overturned Wednesday night in the Chicago River.

At around 7 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Lumber at the Chicago River on the report of a boat in distress.

Nine people were aboard and everyone was wearing life jackets when the boat capsized, the Coast Guard said.

Everyone was pulled out out of the water, officials said.

One child was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Five adults were transported to University of Illinois Hospital in good condition and three refused to be transported.

The age or gender of the child is not available at this time.

The Coast Guard responded along with Chicago fire, Chicago police and good Samaritans. The cause of the incident is under investigation.