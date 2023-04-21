CHICAGO — A Georgia man is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Interstate-57 in Chicago.

The wreck occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on I-57 southbound near 119th St.

Responding troopers learned a child had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. An infant was located inside the vehicle with serious injuries.

The driver, identified by troopers as 27-year-old Taylor Dungey, was also hurt.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Upon the completion of ISP’s investigation, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm and child endangerment charges.

According to ISP, Dungey remains hospitalized and under the custody of the Cook County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held with no bond.