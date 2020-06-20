Child critical, 5 others injured in hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A child was critically injured and five others were taken to the hospital in a suspected hit and run crash on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive Friday.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and took place near 57th Street and Lake Shore Drive around 4 p.m.

The child and one adult were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four other adults were also taken to the hospital.

Southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were shutdown while police investigated.

