CHICAGO — A 9-year-old and three adults were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the shooting took place in the 1300 block of West 76th Street around 8:30 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood.

The child, 9, and two adults were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The fourth person was hospitalized in serious condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is not yet known.

