CHICAGO – A child and an adult were seriously injured in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night in Gage Park.

At around 8:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of 55th and Kedzie on the report of pedestrians struck.

A child and an adult have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after an apparent hit-and-run.

No suspect vehicle information is available at this time or ages of the victims.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.