CHICAGO — Brendan Deenihan, the Chicago Police Department’s chief of detectives, is stepping down from the CPD, according to sources.

A 26-year veteran of the CPD, Deenihan has overseen the department’s detective division since January 2020.

A spokesperson for the CPD declined to comment and Deenihan didn’t respond to a call and text message Wednesday evening. A source said Deenihan planned to take a job at Google.

Former interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck promoted Deenihan to chief of the Detective Division a little more than three years ago, where he’s overseen more than 1,000 officers. Before that, he was a detective supervisor on the South Side. He also served as the commander of the Internal Affairs Division.

Deenihan, 49, was widely respected among rank-and-file officers within the CPD. Sources said that Supt. David Brown offered him the position of First Deputy Superintendent, though he declined.

Police data show that the number of murder cases cleared by detectives increased significantly since Deenihan took over as chief.