Chief Judge Timothy Evans honored with lifetime achievement award

CHICAGO — Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans was honored with the inaugural Archibald Carey Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award.

Held on Sunday, the ceremony took place at the Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African American congregation in Chicago.

Evans is the first African-American Chief Judge of the Cook County Circuit Court. Before serving as a judge, Evans established himself as a highly-respected attorney and alderman.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is named in honor of the Honorable Rev. Archibald James Carey Jr. who was an American lawyer, judge, politician, diplomat, and clergyman serving Quinn Chapel’s congregation as its Senior pastor from 1949 to 1967. Reverend Carey also spent his life championing issues related to civil rights and fair housing.