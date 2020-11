The city’s winter overnight parking ban kicks in this weekend.

CHICAGO — Chicago’s winter parking ban goes into effect early Tuesday morning.

The ban prohibits parking on main roadways between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1, regardless of snow.

The city says it’s meant to give plows and salt trucks a chance to clear snow during winter storms.

Vehicles that do park on marked streets will get a ticket or be towed.

The ban will be in effect until April 1.

For more information, go to: www.cityofchicago.org.