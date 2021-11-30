Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban begins Wednesday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s winter parking ban goes into effect Wednesday, December 1.

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city during the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

“The Overnight Parking Ban is just one of the many protocols in place to keep the city safe during the winter every year,” said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. “While DSS is focused on its critical winter operations, we ask residents and visitors to be mindful of their speed while driving and to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed when it snows.”

Violators of the parking ban will be towed and face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles in violation of the ban will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).

The ban will be in effect until April 1.

Chicagoans can visit chicagoshovels.org or a map of streets impacted by the ban and to view the City’s snow plows in real-time during a storm. Motorists can also visit chicagoshovels.org or call 311 to find out if their vehicle was towed due to the ban.