CHICAGO — Chicago has T-Swift fever as the singer’s Eras Tour takes over Soldier Field this weekend — and the city’s tallest building is getting lit in her honor.

The Willis Tower, formerly known as Sears, will light up its antennas a variety of colors to celebrate Taylor Swift’s three-day tour stop in the city, according to the Skydeck’s website.

On Friday, June 2, the tower’s antennas will honor the Eras Tour with the colors green and teal.

On Saturday, June 3, the antennas will illuminate and turn purple and gold.

On Sunday, June 4, the antennas will light up red and pink.

“The Eras Tour” will be held at Soldier Field for three days — from June 2 through June 4 —and is completely sold out.

Soldier Field has released an advisory for fans without tickets that discourages them from gathering outside of the arena for any of the concerts. “The stadium and surrounding areas will be at maximum capacity,” Soldier Field tweeted. “All parking lots are already sold out for each show night.”