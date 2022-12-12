CHICAGO — A homeless man who was set on fire and critically injured has died nearly seven months after the downtown attack.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Officer said 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis died Sunday.

Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash in River North last May.

Joseph Guardia, 27, was charged with arson and attempted murder in the attack.

The 75 year-old was not expected to survive, but in September, he was discharged from the hospital and transferred to a rehab center.

Kromelis has been a downtown fixture for decades, as he is known for walking miles daily through the Loop and beyond.