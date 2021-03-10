Chicago’s top cop introduces department initiative to combat officer suicide, mental health stigma

CHICAGO — In a WGN Exclusive, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown sat down with reporter Patrick Elwood to discuss mental health concerns among the department after two officers died by suicide last week, saying that prevention of such acts is now a top priority for the department.

Chicago Police and the Chicago-based National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are teaming up to improve officer wellness, announcing a new department initiative Wednesday.

“To every officer listening, I care about you, I care about your well-being and your families,” Supt. Brown said. “We really want to have a conversation about officer suicides. There’s such a stigma to talk about officer wellness and officer health.”

Last Friday, officers gathered information after 38-year-old Jeffrey Troglia, a 15-year-veteran, died by suicide in his Mt. Greenwood home. Days earlier, 47-year-old James Daly died by suicide in the locker room located inside the North Side district’s police station.

According to the department, Daly and Troglia were the 10th and 11th officers to die by suicide since 2018.

“I know this department is hungry to feel better and to feel more stable,” said Alexa James, NAMI CEO.

As part of the new initiative, WGN has learned that James will report directly to Supt. Bown on how to maximize indoor and outdoor CPD resources.

“What was lacking before the Superintendent came was this real, overarching strategy for wellness,” she said.

Moving forward, officer wellness will saturate the ranks from the academy to every police district in the city on an on-going basis.

“We have to individualize grief,” James said. “We can’t have a blanket mentality in this department. Let’s have a dialogue.”

Moreover, family members will be encouraged to reach out to the department, even anonymously, to say a loved one is in peril.

Supt. Brown admitted Monday to times during his career when he was overwhelmed by the regularities of the job.

“One of the biggest challenges is overcoming the stigma of ‘I will lose my job if I come and ask for help.’ That’s not true,” he said. “No. 2, that ‘I’m weak’ somehow if I present myself needing to talk to a peer or a professional. It’s a sign of weakness. In this job, ‘I got to be strong.’ ‘I can’t show any weakness.’ We want to try and debunk those two myths.”