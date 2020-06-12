Chicago’s Riverwalk reopens Friday with restrictions

CHICAGO — The Riverwalk is back open Friday, and there are also other new outdoor options for people in Chicago.

The Riverwalk opened around 5 a.m., but it will close again at 10 a.m. for cleaning. It will then reopen at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Riverwalk has been closed to the public since the end of March. Now, people will be able to walk, run, and bike along the path between Lake Shore Drive and Lake Street.

There will also be a concessions program launching. Outdoor dining, kayaking, and sightseeing cruises along the Riverwalk will begin accepting reservations.

Also happening Friday, one of the city’s pilot programs to “Make Way for Dining” will close down streets to traffic in Lakeview. Broadway will be shut down from Belmont to Diversey — allowing restaurants to expand outdoor seating options onto the street.

Five other areas of the city have been slated to do the same, but it’s not clear when those streets will open up.

The Lakeview closure will start at noon and will take place on the weekends.

For people who plan to visit the Riverwalk, the city said everyone must wear face coverings and maintain social distance from others.

