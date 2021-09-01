Chicago’s Pride Parade canceled for second year in a row

CHICAGO — Chicago’s 2021 Pride Parade has been canceled.

In May, organizers announced the parade would be held October 3.

The parade, traditionally held on the last weekend in June, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. In May of 2021, organizers announced the parade would be held on Oct. 3.

But on Wednesday, coordinator Tim Frye said they had to cancel the parade for a second time.

“We really wanted and hoped that there could be a parade in 2021. We don’t feel, though, that we can do it safely for everyone in the parade and the people watching,” Frye said in a statement posted to the event website. “We must cancel the parade for the second year.”

Frye said 2022’s Pride Parade has been scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022.