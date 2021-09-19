Chicago’s ‘Open Boulevard’ event series debuts in Logan Square

CHICAGO – The sounds of sweet music filled Kedzie Boulevard, beckoning Logan Square residents to step outside for a fun-filled Sunday.

Stretches of Logan and Kedzie shut down to car traffic for the first stop on the city’s “Open Boulevards” tour.

The tour is an initiative to give businesses more foot traffic and visibility.

Logan Square residents said the event was the perfect opportunity for neighbors to support each other.

The expanded Logan Square festivities featured a bigger farmers market, free COVID-19 shots, yoga classes and food.

Next month, the “Open Boulevards” program will put on similar events on the south and west sides.