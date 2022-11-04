MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A 55-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce will be harvested in Morton Grove Friday to be used as Chicago’s official Christmas Tree.

The tree is donated by the Glisovic family who submitted it following the city’s call for nominations in September. All nominations had to be at least 45 feet tall, be located less than 50 miles from Millennium Park, and preference was given to Norway Spruce and Fir Tree species.

The tree is scheduled to be cutdown at 9:30 a.m. which will be livestreamed within this story.

It takes a Colorado Blue Spruce approximately 45 years to grow from seed to 55 feet tall.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on November 18 in Millennium Park near Michigan Ave. and Washington St. It will remain lit through January 8, 2023. This will be the city’s 109th annual Christmas Tree.

According to the nomination website, other Millennium Park holiday traditions will begin at that same time including:

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park, open starting November 18 until March 5 (weather permitting). Admission to the ice rink will be free but online tickets will be required. Free skating lessons will be available, made possible by the McDonald’s Active Lifestyles Endowment managed by the Millennium Park Foundation. Refer to MillenniumPark.org for hours of operation, lesson details, and to reserve tickets.

Millennium Park Art Market returns November 18 through 20. Located in the Chase Promenade North tent, the Market will feature Chicago-area artists selling jewelry, pottery, drawings and paintings, among other items.

Millennium Park Holiday Sing-Along will be back for four Fridays starting November 25 through December 16. Chicagoans will be able to join their voices with community singers and choruses from around the city.