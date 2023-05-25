CHICAGO — Memorial Day marks the first holiday weekend in leadership for Chicago’s new mayor and his interim top cop.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will join Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Fred Waller Thursday afternoon to share the city’s public safety plan in advance of the unofficial start to summer.

The two are expected to be joined by Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, Alderman Desmon Yancy, Alderman Lamont Robinson, Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities Executive Director Esther Franco-Payne, along with other city and community leaders.

