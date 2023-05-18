CHICAGO — The lineup for the city’s 8th annual “My House Musical Festival” has been released.

The two-day electronic music fest is coming to Chicago’s Harrison Park, 1824 South Wood Street, on August 12-13. The event will include headliners such as DJs Armand Van Helden, Derrick Carter, Bad Boy Bill, Joeski, Marshall Jefferson, and DJ Spen.

The festival is also bringing back its silent disco, which gives festival-goers a unique personal dance party experience to enjoy with their headphones.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing My House Music Festival back to Pilsen for its 8th year,” says Alexandra Castro, Marketing Director for Tribú Presents. “Chicago has always been a hub for house music, and this festival is a celebration of that legacy. We want to continue to honor and pay tribute to the pioneers of house music and the impact that they’ve had on music culture worldwide. We are proud to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all music lovers to come together and enjoy the experience.”

My House Music Festival donates a portion of festival proceeds to Harrison Park’s little league and summer programs.

General admission and VIP tickets are available for sale on My House Music Festival’s website.

For more information, go to: www.myhousemusicfest.com.