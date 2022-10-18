CHICAGO — Chicago’s Inspector General wants to know what aspects of policing residents would like her office to investigate next year.

The IG is proposing several potential projects. They include investigating how officers’ performance is evaluated, problems retaining and hiring officers as well as the department’s use of helicopters and license plate readers.

They’re also considering looking into how complaints of misconduct are handled, and officers are disciplined.

You can share your comments at igchicago.org