CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s most iconic scenic restaurants has abruptly closed.

Crain’s Chicago Business first reported that The Signature Room at 95th, located at 875 North Michigan Avenue in Streeterville, is closing due to persisting “economic issues” related to the post-COVID-19 pandemic.

A letter posted on the business window posted by The Signature Room owners read:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of our beloved Signature Room at 95th effective Thursday, September 28, 2023. For over 30 years, we have had the privilege and honor of serving Chicagoans and visitors from all over the world. Unfortunately, after the closure of our city and restaurant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been faced with severe economic hardship and the challenges have been greater than anticipated. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for your support over the years.

Photo courtesy of WGN’s Andrea Medina

In an updated message, the owners added: “Though this chapter ends, our gratitude for your unwavering support remains steadfast. Every meal served, every toast raised, and every memory made was possible because of you. We are eternally grateful for the trust you placed in us to be part of your special moments.”

The Magnificient Mile staple in the former John Hancock building, now 875 North Michigan Avenue, recently celebrated its 30th birthday in July.

