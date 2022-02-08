Chicago’s first-ever reggaetón ‘Suenos Music Festival’ coming to Grant Park

CHICAGO — The largest Latin Reggaetón music event is coming to Chicago on Memorial Day weekend.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday the city’s first-ever Suenos Musical Festival, which will take place in Grant Park on May 28 and May 29. Headliners include Ozuna, Myke Towers, El Alfa, J Balvin and Wisin y Yandel.
“In Chicago, we have the second largest Mexican population in the country. This festival is an important and powerful way to highlight the culture and contributions of the Latin Diaspora,” Lightfoot said in a tweet.
Presale starts Friday at 12 p.m. Regular ticket sales begin Friday at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit http://suenosmusicfestival.com.