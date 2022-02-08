Chicago’s first-ever reggaetón ‘Suenos Music Festival’ coming to Grant Park

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on May 2, J Balvin performs onstage during Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

CHICAGO — The largest Latin Reggaetón music event is coming to Chicago on Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday the city’s first-ever Suenos Musical Festival, which will take place in Grant Park on May 28 and May 29. Headliners include Ozuna, Myke Towers, El Alfa, J Balvin and Wisin y Yandel.

Are you ready?



In partnership with @lollapalooza and @BajaBeachFest, we're excited to announce @SuenosFestival – the largest Latin Reggaeton music event to touch Grant Park Memorial Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/DXWCzpRDV2 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 8, 2022

“In Chicago, we have the second largest Mexican population in the country. This festival is an important and powerful way to highlight the culture and contributions of the Latin Diaspora,” Lightfoot said in a tweet.

Presale starts Friday at 12 p.m. Regular ticket sales begin Friday at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit http://suenosmusicfestival.com.