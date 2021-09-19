Chicago’s famed Maxwell Street Market returns

CHICAGO – Chicago’s famous markets took center stage Sunday on Maxwell Street.

People walked through the lineup of tents and vendors selling a colorful array of handmade crafts, resale housewares, clothing and street food as part of the Maxwell Street Market.

Bruce Palombo’s said he sells anything he can buy for cheap.

“I just love it. Fifty-something years, I’ve been doing it. It’s only one day a week. It’s just nice. It makes me feel good, I get out and you get to see people,” he said.

A lot has changed over the years – different locations and smaller crowds. The market returned this summer, however, after the pandemic put it on pause last year.

Nikki Butler with the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events manages the market and said she was happy with the turnout despite lingering concerns over COVID-19.

“We didn’t get 100% of our attendance back, but we can’t be too upset. We are still in a pandemic. People are still being safe, which is exactly what we want,” Butler said.

The Maxwell Street Market runs every other Sunday through December.