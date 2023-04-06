CHICAGO — Rich Guidice, the executive director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications is retiring, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday.

Guidice was appointed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel at the start of 2019.

He has overseen events like the 2012 NATO Summit and championship celebrations for the Cubs, White Sox and Blackhawks.

“Throughout our work together, our city has endured great challenges, but what I have admired about Rich is his steady hand and effective leadership to steer the emergency response management of this great city,” Lightfoot said. “At the helm of OEMC, he helped build a strong foundation for the department, was integral to our COVID-19 response and the modernization of our city’s emergency response technology, and most recently, our new arrival mission.”

Lightfoot wished him well in his next chapter.