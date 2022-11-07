CHICAGO — One week into November and the city’s official Christmas tree has been put up in Millennium Park.

It was installed Monday morning near Michigan Avenue and Washington. The tree was cut down Friday from the Glisovic family in Morton Grove. The family said they used to decorate it in their front yard, then it just got too big.

The 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce takes around 45 years to grow to that height.

It was selected from nearly 80 entries in the city’s annual hunt for a tree.

The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Millennium Park. The city’s 109th annual tree will be on display through Jan. 8.