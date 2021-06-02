Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade will return this summer

CHICAGO — A beloved South Side event is set to return this summer.

Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade in Bronzeville will be held Sunday, Aug. 15. Tens of thousands of spectators annually attend the parade, in which similar numbers march through Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood to Washington Park, where picnicking and a music festival occurs.

The parade was originally organized in 1929 by the Chicago Defender newspaper. It was canceled for the first time last year as a result of the pandemic.

This year, organizers say COVID-19 measures will be in effect.

“Back to school, Back to life, Back to Bud Billiken,” is the event’s theme.

Bud Billiken is a fictional character created in 1923 that is considered a guardian of children.

