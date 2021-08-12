Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade in Bronzeville returns Saturday

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Bud Billiken Parade in Bronzeville will make a comeback on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to South Side parade. Due to coronavirus concerns, masks are encouraged. About 125 groups will participate, with WNBA and Chicago Sky star Candace Parker set to be the parade’s Grand Marshall.

Free vaccinations will be available in Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will also be available at 47th Street and King Drive.

The parade was originally organized in 1929 by the Chicago Defender newspaper. It was canceled for the first time last year as a result of the pandemic. “Back to school, Back to life, Back to Bud Billiken” is the event’s theme.

Bud Billiken is a fictional character created in 1923 that is considered a guardian of children.