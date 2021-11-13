Chicago’s Asian community rallies for Asian-majority ward in City Council

CHICAGO — Asian Americans have been fighting for representation in Chicago City Council for years, and many say an upcoming redistricting is a historic opportunity.

The City Council is redrawing the ward map based on new census data, with a December 1 deadline to finish the map.

Asian Americans have seen tremendous population growth in Chicago, with advocates in Chinatown calling for the new ward map to include the city’s first majority Asian American ward, allowing residents to elect someone who represents their voices and values.

Right now, the population is split between three wards, the 25th, 11th and 12th wards. Advocates are rallying for residents to join them in this fight.

“Tell your friends, tell your parents, tell your children to get involved. Join us and together, we’ll make this community a much better, much safer, much more prosperous, much more livable Chinatown,” C.W. Chan said.

Chan is the founder of the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community.

25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez spoke at Saturday’s rally, supporting the creation of an Asian-majority ward. It is expected the new ward map proposal will be introduced within the coming days.