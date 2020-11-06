Chicago’s 2020 Christmas tree selected from Morgan Park neighborhood; lighting ceremony will be virtual

CHICAGO — Chicago’s official Christmas tree will begin its journey Friday.

This year’s tree is a 45-foot Blue Spruce from the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood. It was picked from nearly 50 nominations.

The city’s 107th tree will be cut down Friday and then set up in Millennium Park.

Catherine Townsend and her daughter are this year’s donors. After close to 40 years at her Morgan Park home, Townsend decided to sell a few month’s ago. Her daughter had the idea to submit the tree to be Chicago’s 2020 Christmas tree.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city will have a virtual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE.