CHICAGO – The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago is asking people to reduce their water usage at home and work.

July has been a nightmarish month for many impacted by severe weather across Chicagoland. With more rain on the horizon, there are growing concerns amongst city residents and officials.

On Wednesday, a WGN News camera captured Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson exiting the MWRD building, though he did not take any questions. Johnson’s neighborhood on the city’s West Side was among the worst hit by flooding on July 2. With Cicero being another area hard hit by rain, some locals fear the worst.

While rainfall on Wednesday is not expected to be as bad – with possibly one to two inches forecast for much of the Chicago area over midday hours – some area residents already report seeing standing water.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, assistant director of engineering for MWRD, said the city sewers were not built to handle water capacity in such a short time.

“We had over eights inches in Cicero and the West Side of Chicago and six inches throughout most of our service area, and it’s just an incredible amount of water to deal with,” Fitzpatrick said. “The sewers were generally designed to handle much smaller rainfall amount and if that water can’t get to the deep tunnel or to the waterways, we really can’t help prevent the flooding. So, it’s got to get to us, that’s the first step, and a lot of the sewers are too small.”

Fitzpatrick says MWRD is already preparing for storms. As part of their preparation, MWRD, who control 76 miles of waterway, can lower levels before heavy rain and dewater the deep tunnel – which can collect up to 17.5 billion gallons of water – to be emptied into nearby reservoirs.

Homeowners can disconnect downspouts, possess a rain barrel, and limit water usage.

The MWRD says its tunnel and reservoir plans are operating as designed and its systems hold more than six billion gallons of water.