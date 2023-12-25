CHICAGO — Between a hot meal, gifts and a visit from jolly old St. Nick, many worked hard this Christmas to make it special for Chicagoans.

Some exceptional people and organizations spent the holiday putting others before them, by bringing a sense of warmth and home to hundreds of families.

Santa traded in his sleigh and reindeer and caught a ride with the Chicago Fire Department to La Rabida Children’s Hospital on the city’s South Side.

He brought presents and holiday cheer to the young patients, a tradition since the 1970s.

Spirits were high at the Cook County Jail as dozens gathered at the facility’s chapel for Christmas morning mass hosted by Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Reverend Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC) also led a service at the jail.

The faith community at Saint Sabina Catholic Church was up bright and early to take care of the community’s most vulnerable.

They loaded up trucks full of dinners, desserts and toys for nearly 1,400 people to serve across 12 shelters, including two veteran’s homes on the city’s south side. It was all in the spirit of generosity and Christmas.

“I’ve been here for 49 years. I have not had as many people come to us for food and coats and sleeping bags ever as we got this year. So, and the shelters are filled, many people can’t get into them, so the need is tremendous,” Father Michael Pfleger said.

There was also a big surprise for the women staying at the shelters, they all received a $100 gift card to Target.