Chicagoans look for a lucky end to year as Powerball jackpot reaches $341 million

CHICAGO — As the Powerball jackpot reaches $341 million, Chicagoans who are looking for an incredibly bright end to a very difficult year are hoping for a lucky strike.

Among them playing tonight is Tom Pearl, who is more of the kind of person to hold out for the big money before going to buy a ticket.

“When it gets up above $100 million, then I start playing,” Pearl said.

Javed Ahmed, employee at a local 7-11, said the turnouts haven’t been what they would normally be for a jackpot of this size, but still an increase from what he has seen most weeks during the pandemic.

For those that fancy their chances, which sit at 1 in 292 million, thinking about what they would do if they won is a pleasant thought to have.

“I definitely would celebrate, everyone in my immediate family and friends would get a little piece of it and just enjoy life again,”

If you do happen to hit the jackpot, taxes will swipe a good chunk of the $341 million up for grabs in the Powerball. With that said, becoming a multi-millionaire on a $2 investment would certainly end 2020 on a high note.