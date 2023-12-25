CHICAGO — It was far from a white Christmas, but there was still plenty of holiday cheer along Chicago’s lakefront.

On Monday, families gathered as they looked to take advantage of one of the city’s warmest Christmases on record.

According to Tom Skilling, Monday’s warmer-than-usual temperatures were one for the record books. Skilling said it was the second warmest Christmas in Chicago. The warmest on record was back in 1982 when temperatures reached 65 degrees.

“I’m surprised because the weather today is very nice,” Lazaro Dixon, who is visiting from Orlando, said.

Families looking to spend time together for the holiday traded snow for sand and made their way to Chicago’s North Avenue Beach.

Others who were looking to take advantage of the mild temperatures hit the lakefront for a run or to get a view of the water.

“It’s nice for now but it’s not going to last that’s for sure,” Chicago resident Jerry Cohen said.

Monday’s showers eventually drove many away, but not before they could snag a seasonal selfie.