CHICAGO — It’s the last day for beaches to be open across Chicago for the season, and locals took full advantage of a beautiful Labor Day to soak in all the toasty sunshine.

“We’ve just been hanging out, having fun and spending time together,” said McKenzie Dalcerro, who was at the beach with her family.

Beach-goers have until 7 p.m. Monday to hit the beach, at which point all 22 beaches run by the Chicago Park District will be officially closed for the season.

Starting Tuesday, lifeguards that man the beaches will be moved to indoor pools for the Fall season, as the Chicago Park District shifts to its autumn programming.

Still, most at beaches around Chicago Monday weren’t thinking about the end of summer. As temperatures soared into the low-to-mid 90’s, many were thankful the summer heat stuck around late into the season.

“”You know because you just can’t get any better than this,” said Liz Kimball, another beach-goer enjoying the sunshine with her family. “You’ve got the skyline, you’ve got the beach the beautiful lakefront.”