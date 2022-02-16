Chicagoans enjoy spring-like February before plunging temps, storms

CHICAGO — As rain falls into the night across the Chicago area, possibly switching over the snow by morning, many spent most of Wednesday enjoying a rare warm weather day in February.

As the 50-degree temperatures persisted while into the night, accompanied by raindrops and puddles, some folks headed downtown to embrace the unseasonable weather.

Chicago residents Erkki Sillaste and Lauren Dolan ditched the coats for a walk to their rock-climbing gym.

“It’s amazing. I love it,” they said. “It’s a relief. Finally, it’s here.”

The fleeting break from winter has arrived.

Richard Sammartino says when the temps go up, so does business during a typically slow time of year.

“The weather, everybody’s loving it,” Sammartino said. “A little rain actually helps when it closes because people want to get to their cars fast and dry.”

But heavy rain is following the drizzle.

Cook County warned motorists some roads could flood. High winds could churn 10 to 14-foot waves on Lake Michigan, prompting a Lakeshore flood advisory.

Several inches of snow is predicted to fall Thursday, just as the remnants of the last storm begin to melt.

IDOT warns the mixture of precipitation and quickly changing conditions could cause sudden icing on the roads. Due to storms beginning as rain, transport officials say pre-treating them won’t be of much help.

Erkki Sillaste and Lauren Dolan say they made the most of a gorgeous winter day and wish for the best despite the threat of snow raining on their warm parade.

“I’m hoping it doesn’t come true.”