CHICAGO — Bears fans and wrestling fans gathered Saturday to help support Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael as he continues his fight against A.L.S.

Several wrestling legends took to the ring Saturday to share stories and fond memories of McMichael, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley and Jeff Jarrett.

“I really believe we have to look out for each other in this crazy business” Foley said. “And one of our guys is hurting and we try to lift him up and I think that’s what this whole afternoon is about.”

McMichael, the former Chicago Bear and WCW star was diagnosed with ALS back in April 2021. His wife — Misty McMichael — said Mongo is doing okay right now, and watched Saturday’s event from home.

“I’m sure it’s making him feel good that all his friends are so supportive of him,” Misty said.

More than $11,000 was raised to help McMichael and his family during the event. If you would like to make a donation or find out more about how to support McMichael and his family, click here.