Chicagoans celebrate Ukraine independence amid war fears with Russia

CHICAGO — Chicagoans from Ukraine gathered Sunday to celebrate the country’s independence as tensions mounted with Russia.

Sunday morning, Pope Francis at the Vatican expressed his concern about the ongoing situation amid rising tensions about Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border.

At the Ukrainian Cultural Center, a lunch banquet was held to celebrate independence from Russia. Many held up signs saying “no to Putin.”

“This man cannot stand that these countries want to be independent,” US Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said.

The US says more than 120,000 Russian troops are prepared for battle along the Ukrainian border.

“Here they are again threatened today,” Durbin said. “The United States cares and we care on a bipartisan basis.”

Joined by Oksana Markarova, the Ukraine Ambassador to the US Sunday afternoon, Durbin called Russian president Vladimir Putin a thug. A day prior, the British government accused Russia of trying to plant pro-Moscow operatives into leadership in Kyiv.

Durbin says in the last two days, baltic states – including Lithuania – have sent arms to Ukraine with the blessing of the United States.

“So they’re prepared if necessary,” Durbin said.

The Illinois senator says the US must provide ‘moral leadership,’ saying America is prepared to sanction Russia if they invade.

“We want to stand by them, we do not want a war but we want to top Putin’s aggression,” Durbin said.

On Face the Nation Sunday morning, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and Europe are united.

“We have rallied allies and partners across Europe in a very intense way over the last weeks to make very clear that there would be massive consequences for renewed Russian aggression,” Bilken said. “I’m very confident based on many consultations I’ve had with European allies and partners that there will be a swift, calibrated and united response.”

On Sunday, the Ukraine Ambassador to the US insisted the country is focused on a diplomatic solution but added that Ukraine’s army is building its defense and prepared for the worst — a conflict that could consume an entire region.

“We never attack anyone,” Markarova said. “But we will defend what is ours.”