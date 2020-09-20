Chicago Youth Orchestra holds first in-person practice in months

CHICAGO – For the first time in months due to the pandemic, the Chicago Youth Orchestra practiced together Saturday in Maggie Daley Park.

Fifth grade violinist Lydia Popova was one of the dozens there. Learning music in a new atmosphere not many young musicians get a chance to experience.

“It isn’t like normal. It’s a bit more fresh air, but the masks and everything make it so confusing,” Popova said.

While the spring lockdown prepared these young artists for playing more solo than ensemble, the very nature of an orchestra lends itself to in-person practice and performance.

The orchestra’s music director believes it’s important to keep up with teaching. Even if this may be the first and only time this season for the children to be together.

“We’re preparing them to do their best when ensemble music comes back. We know it’ll be back at some point and so we’re focused on all the things we can work on for them to do their best,” Allen Tinkham said.

For Maya Wells and her sister Lyala, both of whom play violin, they’re happy to have the day outside enjoying the beautiful weather.

“It feels different because everybody is wearing masks, but last year no one was wearing masks and we weren’t outside,” Maya Wells said.

The orchestra opens by the winter and spring they will be able to slowly phase in more in-person music.