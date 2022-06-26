CHICAGO — A nonprofit performing arts education program for Chicago’s youth honored one of WGN’s very own Sunday night.

“The Happiness Club” dedicated its annual benefit to the late Merri Dee.

The organization offers a safe space for at-risk kids to develop artistic and communication skills while elevating self-confidence.

The group wrote and performed a song in Dee’s honor, based on one of her life mottos: “If it is to be, it’s up to me.”

Merri Dee attended the Happiness Club’s benefit regularly and was a big supporter of their work. The longtime face of WGN passed away in March.