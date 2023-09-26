CHICAGO — Young people across the city earned millions in wages this past summer thanks to the One Summer Chicago (OSC) program, which works to provide people between 14 and 24 years of age employment and internship opportunities, according to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office.

The mayor’s office says youth employment through the OSC program rose 19% compared to 2022 and young people across the city earned over $33.9 million in wages over the summer and collectively gained 2.43 million hours of work experience.

Over 24,000 young people participated in the program over the summer, which the mayor’s office says is an increase of over 4,000 participants compared to 2022.

The program, which is a partnership between the mayor’s office, several city services, community-based organizations, corporate partners and local companies offers youth across the city employment and internship opportunities through three interconnected programs. The programs include the Chicago Youth Service Corps (CYSC), Chicagobility, and the Summer Youth Employment Program.

The program employed youth from all walks of life from across the city. According to the mayor’s office, 1,771 youth who participated in the OSC program have disabilities, 2,698 are English as a Second Language learners, 755 are youth experiencing homelessness or unstable housing, and 233 are in the foster care system.