CHICAGO — The 114th Running of the Race to Mackinaw kicked off Friday afternoon.

The 114th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinaw has always attracted competitive racers from 45 states.

With over 2,000 racers coming from New York, Michigan, Minnesota, other parts of the United States, and even some coming to the Windy City from 16 countries.

A big challenge this year for racers are weather conditions, lighter winds, as well as biting flies.

The cruising division getting underway Friday evening, but the racing division beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The racers departing in 10 minute intervals in a journey, they can take anywhere from two to four days to sail to Mackinac Island, Michigan.