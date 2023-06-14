CHICAGO — Kandace Schipper, a Chicago woman who was reported missing abroad in Japan earlier this week, has been located, according to a statement from her family Wednesday.

“We’re relieved to share that we’ve obtained our beloved daughter, sister and cousin Kandace Schipper’s location. Thank you to everyone who helped us spread the word. We’re grateful for every email, call, and share and are now focused on bringing her home safely. After going through this process, we’re overwhelmed by the kindness of so many strangers. From Chicago to Tokyo, we were met with so much support and eagerness to help us find our loved one and have empathy for anyone seeking missing family members. It’s a complicated process trying to find information and it wouldn’t have been possible for us without the generosity of so many.” Schipper Family Statement

A family member told WGN Tuesday that Schipper had landed in Tokyo back on May 8 for an extended vacation across the country, but went radio silent for more than a week in the middle of her trip.

“Every single day she had been communicating with family and friends,” said Adam Willea, Schipper’s brother-in-law. “I mean text, phone calls, pictures, updates, Instagram posts. And then it all abruptly ended on June 4th.”

About ten days later, she has been found.