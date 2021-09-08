Chicago woman falsely claimed bomb was on plane after missing flight: authorities

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A woman from Chicago falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane after she missed her flight in Florida, according to police.

46-year-old Marina Verbitsky was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

Police said the woman allegedly said a bomb was in her checked-in luggage after being told by airline employees that she was too late to board her flight. The plane was already taxiing out to the runway.

Passengers were evacuated and the plane was searched.

According to officials, no explosives were found. No word yet if the woman will face any charges.