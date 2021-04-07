Chicago White Sox preparing to welcome back fans for first time since 2019

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have been busy preparing to welcome back fans Thursday for the home opener.

At Guaranteed Rate Field, last minute preparations are underway because unlike 2020, fans will be back in the stands.

Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Brooks Boyer said much will be the same, but some things of course will be different. For one, there will be no physical tickets in an effort to speed up the entry process.

“We have limited capacity. We have protocols and all of our tickets are on mobile phones. There are certain gates you have to enter based on location of your tickets,” he said

The following rules will be in place this year.

All fans two and older must wear masks unless eating or drinking.

No big bags allowed – only medical bags, small purses and diaper bags.

Fans will be seated in pods and not allowed to move within levels.

No tailgating.

As COVID-19 cases continue to go up, the city is monitoring games at Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field. Officials said the teams may go back to having no fans if the COVID-19 positivity rate keeps rising.

On Wednesday, 3,790 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with 28 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 31-April 6 is 4.1%.