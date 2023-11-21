CHICAGO — As Chicago prepares for extreme temperatures this Thanksgiving weekend, the city announced Tuesday that its six community warming centers will be activated.

Beginning Black Friday, the forecast calls for 30-degree temperatures with lows in the mid-20s early next week. As such, those seeking shelter can access the warming centers at the following locations:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200



10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400 Open on a 24-hour basis to connect families and residents to emergency shelters.



4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300



845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580



8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0500



4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014

As a reminder, the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activates warming areas at the city warming centers when temperatures are 32 degrees or below.

The warming centers are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during extreme cold weather. Anyone seeking warmth after hours may also call 3-1-1.

Additional public facilities will also be available to all Chicagoans as needed.

