CHICAGO — As Chicago prepares for extreme temperatures this Thanksgiving weekend, the city announced Tuesday that its six community warming centers will be activated.
Beginning Black Friday, the forecast calls for 30-degree temperatures with lows in the mid-20s early next week. As such, those seeking shelter can access the warming centers at the following locations:
- Englewood Community Service Center
1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
312-747-0200
- Garfield Community Service Center
10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
312-746-5400
- Open on a 24-hour basis to connect families and residents to emergency shelters.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653
312-747-2300
- North Area Community Service Center
845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
312-744-2580
- South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
312-747-0500
- Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
312-744-2014
As a reminder, the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activates warming areas at the city warming centers when temperatures are 32 degrees or below.
The warming centers are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during extreme cold weather. Anyone seeking warmth after hours may also call 3-1-1.
Additional public facilities will also be available to all Chicagoans as needed.
