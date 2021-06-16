Chicago USPS postmaster out after delayed mail complaints

FILE – In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a U.S. Postal Service facility in McLean, Va. The success of the 2020 presidential election could come down to a most unlikely government agency: the U.S. Postal Service. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

CHICAGO – Wanda Prater is out as Chicago’s Postmaster General, following months of mail delivery complaints, according to Congressman Bobby Rush.

Rush says Eddie C. Morgan has replaced Prater, effective Saturday, June 12.

In February, Congressman Rush called for Prater’s immediate resignation or firing after results of an Inspector General report found thousands of pieces of delayed mail unreported and hundreds of packages scanned incorrectly.

A months-long audit from the office of inspector general also focused on the four worst-performing post offices in the Congressman’s district; Auburn Park, Henry McGee, Ashburn and James E Worsham — all on the South Side.

“There has been an undeniable, unacceptable, and unprecedented breakdown in mail delivery over the past year, and unfortunately, my constituents have borne the brunt of it,” said Rush. “After a damning Inspector General investigation — and an equally damning lack of response from management to the investigation — I am encouraged that USPS has finally heeded my call for new leadership in Chicago. This is about getting a fresh perspective on the problems we are facing and the solutions for restoring first-class mail service to my constituents.”

USPS had blamed the bulk of their mail delivery problems on the pandemic, winter snow and last year’s social unrest.

During a recent meeting with USPS leadership and local elected officials, Rush says 150-293 routes went undelivered daily in the Chicago USPS area in May.

“My constituents depend on the prompt delivery of their mail, and they deserve no less,” Rush added.

Morgan steps into his new role with more than 22 years of experience, including his most recent assignment as the Executive Postmaster for the Kansas City Post Office.

Prater has been reassigned to the Milwaukee Post Office, according to information from USPS.