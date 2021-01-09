‘Chicago Urban Main Market’ looks to support small businesses in Beverly

CHICAGO — As small businesses in Chicago have grappled with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, one local organization is helping by advertising all local small businesses on one website.

Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood on the Southwest Side is trying to boost its Main Street ‘downtown’ area.

‘Cakewalk’ is one of the small businesses in the area, offering a variety of tools to be a better baker, and even some edible treats.

The businesses is part of ‘Chicago Urban Main Market’, an organization using one website to promote small businesses in one community. In this case, Beverly is the beneficiary.

“Others got a chance to learn about us that didn’t even know we existed,” Dinavia Griffin of Cakewalk said.

‘Sweet Freaks’ is another business being advertised, a small store offering chocolate-covered pretzels, espresso beans, graham crackers and other made-from-scratch sweets.

‘Beverly Dry Goods’ is another local shop that supports other small businesses, with many goods made in Chicago. Ranging from cocktail mixers to candles and pillows, it’s an easy stop before a relaxing night at home.

More information on the businesses and the organization can be found on Chicago Urban Main Market’s website, where small business owners can join as well.