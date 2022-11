CHICAGO — A Navy Pier watch party is being held for excited U.S. soccer fans against England Friday in the World Cup.

Many fans arrived early on Black Friday to view the game in the ballroom at Navy Pier.

Team USA drew with Wales 1-1 and are underdogs against heavily-favored England.

“We’re excited to see USA we’ve been waiting a long time,” Barbara Calabrese. “Eight years since USA has been in the World Cup, so we can’t wait.”

The match kicks off at 1 p.m.