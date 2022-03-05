Chicago tradition ‘Chiditarod’ returns with a few twists

CHICAGO — Chicago’s costume, shopping cart race, food drive, bar crawl and talent show chaos generator has returned to the West Loop, in a tradition that began in 2006 with an aim to fight hunger.

Devin Breen is the founder and president of Chiditarod, and the musher-in-chief as well.

“Anybody can have fun, but it’s another thing to come out here and make a difference and make a difference in your local community in Chicago. We figured that shopping carts went well with food and it’s a huge need, an absolute critical need in Chicago,” Breen said.

The last fully in-person Chiditarod took place in March 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyday life for the entire world.

This year’s event was scaled back and dubbed ‘Blockditarod’, with a cart pageant taking over Fulton Street near Ashland Avenue by Cobra Lounge.

Participant Taylor Patton decided on a theme to honor and support Ukraine.

“Just with the conflict going on, we wanted to bring light to it and support the Ukrainian people,” Patton said.

35 teams participated in the event, with each team needing to donate at least 69 pounds of food. Between the outrageous outfits, creative carts and fantastic weather, Breen said it’s great to be back seeing chaos for a cause.

“After all we’ve been through in the last two years, to be able to come here safely to do what we love to do for the greater cause and have the weather be great, I’m out of words,” Breen said.

This year’s event raised more than $100,000 for hunger relief in Chicago.