CHICAGO — A new migrant shelter is set to open next week in Chicago and will house between 500 and 600 migrants.

46th Ward Ald. Angela Clay announced to her constituents a few days ago that the site is set to open on July 28.

The new site will join more than a dozen shelters that have opened citywide to temporarily house migrants.

In the announcement to constituents on Tuesday, Clay said the plan is to transform the former site of the American Islamic College at Irving Park and Marine Drive into a temporary shelter.

It will be run by the Department of Family and Social Services and include case workers, coordinated healthcare efforts with the Chicago Department of Public Health and onsite security.

Three meals will be served daily to the people staying there, Clay said.

On Friday night. residents of the 43rd ward are invited to a public meeting to hear from the departments involved and learn more about the plan, which is showing mixed reactions from neighbors.

“I think it’s good,” Mike Galdamez, an Uptown resident, said. “I’ve lived here for a while and I like to go on walks like I was just now. I would say I’ve never noticed anyone in or out of this building so if it gets put to use, that’s great.”

One resident said they aren’t 100% sure what to expect.

“But at the same time, I would be curious to see how the city resources displaced as far as the needs, food, shelter, clothing aspect of it,” Jewsin Thomas said. “And I’m sure if the city doesn’t its part and the residents are well informed, it could be a solution for both sides.”

In her announcement, Clay acknowledged that this is short notice, but invited residents of the 46th Ward to Friday’s meeting.