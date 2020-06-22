Chicago to move into next phase of coronavirus reopening plan Friday with the rest of Illinois

CHICAGO – Chicago is on track to move into phase four of the city’s coronavirus reopening plan on Friday, along with the rest of Illinois, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and local health officials announced Monday.

The following industries will open for the first time at the beginning of phase four in Chicago:

Indoor seating in bars and restaurants

Museums and zoos

Performance venues

Summer camps / youth activities

While progress has been made in order to move to phase four, officials said residents should continue to abide by important guidance including:

Physically distancing and wearing a face covering

Limiting non-business, social gatherings to 50 persons for indoor events and 100 for outdoors

Staying at home if you are considered vulnerable, feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19; and getting tested if you have symptoms.

To move into phase four, Chicago health officials set a requirement of stable or declining cases along with a goal of reaching fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per day, which it has now achieved, with a current 7-day average of 167 new cases per day.

Based on the city’s population and national metrics from the CDC, this will move Chicago from a high-incidence to a moderate-high incidence level, officials said.

Lightfoot and Chicago health officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the transition. WGN-TV will carry the news conference live on air and wgntv.com/live.